Britton-Wallace Funeral Home
91 Central Street
Auburn, MA 01501
(508) 832-4420
Graveside service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Worcester County Memorial Park
Nancy Dudley


1927 - 2020
Nancy Dudley Obituary
Nancy F. Dudley, 92

WORCESTER - Nancy F. (Miller) Dudley, 92, longtime Worcester resident, passed away peacefully on Saturday May 2, 2020.

Born in Boston, Nancy was one of two children of the late Donald H. and Mary V. (Hefler) Miller. She was raised and educated in Worcester, where she was a graduate of Commerce High School. Nancy worked as a matron for the Juvenile Detention Center in Worcester, prior to transferring to the facility in Marlborough. She retired after dedicating many years of her career to the Department of Youth Services, at age 65.

Nancy is survived by her daughter, Judith A. Johnson and her husband Russell of Webster; her grandchildren, Brenda Bianculli and her husband David of Charlton, and Susan Tarasiak and her husband John of Charlton; and her great-grandchildren, David and Rachel Bianculli, and Sandra and Shawn Tarasiak. In addition to her parents, Nancy was predeceased by her brother, Donald Miller.

She was passionate about her love of dogs, therefore any memorial donations in Nancy's name may be made to Worcester Animal Rescue League, 139 Holden Street, Worcester, MA 01606 (www.worcesterarl.org/donate/) or to National Education for Assistance Dog Services (NEADS), P.O. Box 1100, Princeton, MA 01541 (neads.org/get-involved/donate/).

A graveside service for Nancy will be held privately in Worcester County Memorial Park, Paxton. There are no calling hours. The BRITTON - WALLACE FUNERAL HOME, 91 Central Street, Auburn, MA is honored to be assisting with arrangements. To leave a note of condolence for her family or to share a fond memory of Nancy, please visit www.brittonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 6 to May 7, 2020
