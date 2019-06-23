Home

Nancy Ludwigsen Duquette

Charlton, MA - Nancy Louise Ludwigsen Duquette, 76, of Herford, NC, and formerly of Charlton, MA, passed away Saturday, June 22, 2019 in her home.

Mrs. Duquette was born in Manhattan, New York City, NY on June 9, 1943, and was the daughter of the late Carl Hansen and Nancy French Ludwigsen. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Charles Moritz.

A loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend, surviving are her husband, Philip D. Duquette; two daughters, Dawn Ludwigsen and Deborah A. Howard (Jerry Joe); three sons, Philip G. Burge (Carla), Erik M. Burd (Chrystal), and WM Adam Burd; a sister, Dorrain Hazel Moritz; two brothers, Carl Hansen Ludwigsen, Jr. (Susan) and Jeffery Ludwigsen (Belinda); 13 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. in Berea Church of Christ, 1664 New Hope Road, Hertford. Friends may join the family for a time of visitation on Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. in Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral Home, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford.

Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from June 23 to June 24, 2019
