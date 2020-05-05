|
Nancy P. Ferguson, 95
HOLDEN - Nancy (Parsons) Ferguson, 95, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 3, 2020 at Blaire House of Worcester. She is survived by her husband of nearly 69 years, Robert Ferguson.
She was the daughter of the late James and Laura (Knowlton) Parsons and sister of the late Lois Carlson, Kenneth Parsons and Philip Parsons.
In addition to her husband, Bob, she also leaves two sons, Daniel Ferguson and his wife, Theresa of Northwood, NH and Peter Ferguson of Worcester; two daughters, Ann Ameno and her husband, Jules of Boca Raton, FL and Ellen Broadwell and her husband, Scott of Oberlin, OH. She was predeceased by a son, Stephen Ferguson in 2005. She also leaves six grandchildren, Jules Amens III (Amy) of Tamarac, FL, Jenny Okoee (Phoenix) of Boca Raton, FL, Jeffrey Ferguson (Kerrie) of Augusta, ME, Kristen Brooks (Justin) of Farmington, NH, Carrie Tkach (Caleb) of Lafayette, CO and Stephen Broadwell of Chicago, IL; 12 great-grandchildren, Gryffyn, Takota, Asja, Jax, Kaitlyn, Jules, Raegan, Evan, Noah, Hannah, Jacob and Emilia.
Nancy graduated from Colby College in 1946 and went on to teach four year olds at Shady Hill School in Cambridge for several years. Shortly after she and Bob were married they moved to Holden where they have been for 68 years.
Nancy's first love was always her family, nothing was as important to her. But additionally she served on various church committees, including deacons, and was a twenty year volunteer at Heifer Project International. She often said she regretted never having an opportunity to travel when young. She made up for that in later years, having visited all 50 states, all 10 Canadian provinces and 30 countries.
A memorial service in celebration of Nancy's life will occur later at a more appropriate time. Memorial contributions may be made in Nancy's name to the First Congregational Church of Holden, 1180 Main Street, Holden, MA 01520 or to Heifer Project International, 1 World Avenue, Little Rock, AR 72202.
Arrangements are under the care of Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main Street, Holden.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 5 to May 6, 2020