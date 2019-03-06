|
Nancy Lee (Fahlander) Galiher, 78
Hobe Sound, FL formerly of Sturbridge, MA - Born in 1941 in New York City to the late Brynolf Fahlander and Leonore (Schlossberg) Fahlander, Nancy Lee (Fahlander) Galiher died March 4 following heart surgery. She is survived by her husband of 59 years John James Galiher, her daughter Irene (Galiher) Houle and her husband George Brian Houle of Grafton, MA, her son John James Galiher Jr. and his wife Cindi Galiher of Chatham, NJ, her sister Irene Fahlander of Valley Cottage, NY and her three grandchildren Liam, Benjamin, and Brianna and her niece Kristin and nephew Michael and his family.
She lived in Jackson Heights and Bayside NY, graduating from Garden Day School and Katherine Gibbs Secretarial School. Following her marriage to John James Galiher she moved to Westbury, NY and then to Sturbridge, MA and eventually to Florida where she and John retired in the sunshine.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Hobe Sound Nature Center http://hobesoundnaturecenter.com/get_involved/donations
Arrangements are private.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 6 to Mar. 10, 2019