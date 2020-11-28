Nancy Elizabeth Gallo



Worcester - Nancy Elizabeth Gallo, 72, of Worcester, a longtime teacher in the Oakmont and Wachusett Regional School Systems, passed away at home, surrounded by her loved ones on Wednesday, November 25th, 2020.



Nancy was born in Worcester, a daughter of Albert P. and Marie (Rohde) Gallo. A lifelong Worcester resident, Nancy had an enthusiastic love for all things art. She graduated from the Worcester Art Museum School of Art and from Clark University. Nancy received her master's degree in Fine Arts from the Assumption College in Worcester, MA and pursued several courses of study with Rhode Island School of Design and in the Art History Program at the University of Pennsylvania. Nancy then applied her love of art to teaching. With great pride, she sought to develop and encourage young minds as an art teacher, spending 40 plus years in the Oakmont Regional and Wachusett Regional High School systems before retiring. In fact, Nancy was District Director at Oakmont School, K through 12. She so loved by her students that many have kept in touch with her through the years. Nancy 's talent has been recognized with numerous awards for her artwork and that of her students. She was even acknowledged in a book written by a former student, renowned Finnish architect, and designer, Ilkka Suppanen. She was a member of the Massachusetts Teachers and National Education Associations.



Nancy is survived by her devoted brother and sister, Paul N. Gallo of Holden and Vero Beach Florida, and Eliesa M. Gallo of Lynnfield, MA; a niece Nichole Moody and grandniece Hollis Moody of Atlanta, GA; many extended family members, cousins and a multitude of friends and former students.



Nancy loved to travel especially on cruises to Bermuda and to beach resorts at areas around Chatham on Cape Cod. She was a big fan of the Boston Celtics and the New England Patriots.



Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours Tuesday, December 1st from 5:00 pm to 8 :00 pm in the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St. Nancy's celebration of Christian Burial Mass will be held Wednesday, December 2, at 10:00 am in St John's Church, 44 Temple Street. Monsignor James P. Moroney and Reverend John Madden will concelebrate. Entombment will follow in the family mausoleum at St. John's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Nancy requested that backpacks filled with school supplies be donated and dropped off at the home of Kathleen Ragan, to be delivered to a Worcester school.







Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 28 to Nov. 30, 2020.