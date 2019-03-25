Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Genelli
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy Genelli


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Nancy Genelli Obituary
Nancy (Tagliaferri) Genelli, 88

WEST BOYLSTON - Nancy (Tagliaferri) Genelli, 88, died peacefully on Monday, March 25, 2019 under the loving care of her family and the compassionate staff at the Rose Monahan Hospice Home in Worcester. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Nancy's family on Wednesday, March 27, from 4:00 to 7:00 pm, at the Miles-Sterling Funeral and Tribute Center, 100 Worcester Road, Sterling. A complete obituary will be published on Wednesday.

www.milesfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.