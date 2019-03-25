|
Nancy (Tagliaferri) Genelli, 88
WEST BOYLSTON - Nancy (Tagliaferri) Genelli, 88, died peacefully on Monday, March 25, 2019 under the loving care of her family and the compassionate staff at the Rose Monahan Hospice Home in Worcester. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Nancy's family on Wednesday, March 27, from 4:00 to 7:00 pm, at the Miles-Sterling Funeral and Tribute Center, 100 Worcester Road, Sterling. A complete obituary will be published on Wednesday.
www.milesfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2019