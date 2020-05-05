|
Nancy R. Grahn, 82
Millbury - Nancy Rebecca (Shepard) Grahn, 82, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 3, 2020 at Knollwood Nursing Center.
She was the wife of the late Normal Carl Grahn who passed away in 1992.
She was born in Exeter, New Hampshire on September 7, 1937 a daughter of the late Ruth (Hoyt) Blanchard and Roger Shepard. She was raised in New Hampshire and attended local schools where she graduated from Nute High School Class of 1956 in Milton, New Hampshire. She began employment with Worcester Gas & Light Company and also at Emanuel Lutheran Nursing Home where she worked for many years. Later, she worked as a housekeeper at College of the Holy Cross until she retired in 1997 due to health issues.
Nancy was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She spent a lifetime of service and assistance to her family and community. With an enduring smile and giggle, Nancy enjoyed being around others. She was a devoted member of the Emanuel Lutheran Church and participated in the church choir, LCW and assisted with many of the church programs. Her love for her family, church, music, knitting, baking and bird watching was evident in every part of her life. Setting aside her own pains and struggles from failing health, she kept a large smile on her face (in recent years she was nicknamed "Smiling Nancy"), a positive outlook on life and a desire to help anyone who needed a hand to hold.
Nancy will be forever loved and missed by her children, Robert Grahn and his wife, Michelle and Debora (Grahn) Dresser and her husband, David; her grandchildren, Kalla and Zachary Dresser; five siblings; several nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.
Besides her parents and husband, Nancy was predeceased by five siblings.
Her family would like to extend a sincere and heart filled thank you to all of the staff at Knollwood Nursing Center and Summit Elder Care who helped and cared for Nancy over the past several years. Without their help Nancy's recent challenge would not have been so comfortable.
Due to the current health crisis and resulting government restrictions on social gatherings, funeral services will be held privately and are in the care of the Lindquist-Lundin Life Celebration Home, 36 Butler St., Worcester, MA. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date when it is deemed safe. Her family suggests that memorial donations be considered to the Emanuel Lutheran Church, 200 Greenwood St., Worcester, MA 01607. To place a message for her family you may visit our website at: www.lindquistlundin.com or call us at 508-755-3784 and we will be happy to extend your condolences to her family.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 5 to May 6, 2020