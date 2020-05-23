|
Nancy S. (Brooks) Haggerty
Sutton - Nancy S. (Brooks) Haggerty, formerly of Northbridge, passed away peacefully at home after a long struggle with COPD and heart disease. She was 72. Born, raised, and educated in Northbridge she was the tenth of twelve children born to Joseph H. and Rose Eva (Lucier) Brooks and lived in Sutton over 45 years.
She was the devoted wife of Richard R. Haggerty for 53 years. She is also survived by her daughter Kelly J. Royce and her companion Michael Raad; her 2 children Aidan and Connor Royce; her son Kevin R. and his wife Lynn and their children Samantha and Joshua Haggerty; 7 siblings Joseph Brooks and his wife Joan of Douglas, Margaret Rozak and her husband Stanley of Franklin, James Brooks and his wife Pam of Northbridge, Judith Rocheleau and her husband James of Northbridge, Richard Brooks and his wife
Paulette of Northbridge, Mary Adams and her husband Richard of Spencer, and David Brooks and his wife Rita of Northbridge; many nieces, nephews, cousins, her sister- in-law Joan Jeffers of Northbridge, and her-lifelong friend Shirley Dubois of Millbury. She was sister of the late Anne Leger, Arlene Rice, Wayne Brooks, and Edward Brooks.
Nancy worked at UPS before going into retail, working at several stores including the Mart and Stuart's in Grafton. She ended her career as Assistant Manager at Stuart's. She then worked as a Nanny several years before her own grandchildren were born.
Over the years she had many interests including knitting, baking, ceramics, cross-stitch and solving crossword puzzles. She enjoyed 1940's movies, old game shows, family get together's and genealogy. She found many new cousins during her family searches. What gave her the most joy however, was spoiling her grandchildren. She was a kind and generous person, who was all about family.
Her family would like to thank the VNA hospice team for their kindness and compassion.
Because of the coronavirus, Nancy's funeral will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in St. Patrick's Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the VNA Care Network, 120 Thomas St. Worcester Mass., 01608. To leave a condolence message for the family please visit
www.jackmanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 23 to May 24, 2020