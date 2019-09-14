|
Nancy M. Haig, 73
MILLBURY - Nancy M. (Bowler) Haig, 73, died peacefully at home with her family at her side on Friday, September 13, 2019, after a brief illness. She leaves her husband of 45 years, Daniel Haig; a son, Darin W. Haig and his wife Chantal of Millbury; three granddaughters, Sophie, Norah and Lillian. She also leaves her two sisters, Anne S. Matson and her husband George of Merrimack, NH, Karen E. Bisson and her husband Michael of Sterling; and several nieces and nephews. Her brother, William R. "Billy" Bowler and a sister, Margaret A. "Peg" Bowler, both predeceased her.
She was born and raised in Worcester, daughter of the late William L. and Evelyn M. (Fagerquist) Bowler and was a graduate of Marian High School, Worcester. She lived on Lincoln Street in Worcester for many years before moving to Millbury in 2003. She was a member of St. Brigid's Church in Millbury and a former member of St. Bernard's Church in Worcester.
Nancy worked as an executive secretary at Cedar Associates for many years. She later worked as a home health care aid until she retired to help raise her granddaughters. She will be fondly remembered for her vivacious and spirited personality. Nancy loved her family more than anything, with whom she lived the last 16 years of her life alongside four generations on her "Farm" in Millbury. She was passionate about gardening and enjoyed her flock of chickens and her two dogs. She enjoyed trips with her beloved granddaughters to department stores and to get ice-cream. Nancy was like a second mother to the girls and referred to them as her "Heart", "Soul", and "Spirit". She was taken from us too soon but for those who truly knew her heart, she will never be forgotten.
A FUNERAL MASS will be celebrated at 11 A.M. on THURSDAY, SEPT. 19 at ST. BRIGID'S CHURCH, 59 Main Street, Millbury. Burial will follow at Notre Dame Cemetery in Worcester. There are no calling hours.
The family suggests donations in memory of Nancy be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. (stjude.org/memorial)
Kelly Funeral Home, 154 Lincoln Street, Worcester, is assisting the family.
www.kellyfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 14 to Sept. 15, 2019