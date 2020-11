Or Copy this URL to Share

Nancy M. (Burke) Hanslip, 94



HUDSON - Nancy M. (Burke) Hanslip, 94 died peacefully at her home on Tuesday, November 17, 2020.



She was born in Marlborough, the daughter of the late Philip J. and Bernice E. (Dalton) Burke.



Arrangements are incomplete at this time and are in the care of the Short & Rowe Funeral Home, 95 W. Main Street, Marlborough, MA





