Nancy L. (Meyer) Hesselton, 58
Oxford - Nancy L. (Meyer) Hesselton, 58, of Walnut Street, died Saturday, February 16, 2019, at the Rose Monahan Hospice Residence in Worcester, after a valiant battle with cancer. She is survived by her husband of 32 years, Steven T. Hesselton of Oxford; three children, Margaret T. Hesselton, her partner James Simonelli and his son Connor of Sturbridge, Timothy M. Hesselton and his wife Julia of White River Junction, VT, and Abigail H. Hesselton of Oxford; two brothers, Kenneth Meyer of Chester, NJ, and Peter Meyer of Bristol, VT; a sister, Jill Basta of Andover; and many nephews and nieces. She was born in North Adams, daughter of the late Kenneth B. and Margaret-Ann (Morrow) Meyer, and lived in Oxford for 30 years. She graduated from Mount Greylock High School in Williamstown in 1978, and received her bachelor's degree in nursing from Georgetown University in 1982.
Mrs. Hesselton was a registered nurse at V.N.A. Care in Worcester, where she worked for many years. Previously she spent many years as a nurse mostly working with children and pediatric patients. She volunteered for the Special Olympics. Nancy enjoyed going to the beach and was an avid Red Sox fan. She will be remembered as a fun-loving person who enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. Her main focus in life was being a mom to her three children, who will always remember the wonderful "mom adventures" she created for them.
A funeral will be held on Wednesday, February 20, 2019, from Paradis-Givner Funeral Home, 357 Main St., Oxford, followed by a Mass at 10 a.m. at St. Roch's Church, 332 Main St., Oxford. Burial will follow at North Cemetery in Oxford. Calling hours are Tuesday, February 19, 2019, from 5-8 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, gifts may also be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in memory of Nancy Hesselton to support cancer research and patient care at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284 or via www.jimmyfund.org/gift. Gifts may be made to Rose Monahan Hospice Home in memory of Nancy Hesselton to support patient care at VNA Care, Fund Development, 199 Rosewood Drive, Suite 180, Danvers, MA 01923 or via www.vnacare.org.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2019