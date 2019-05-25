|
Nancy (Sahagian) Hovhanesian, 95
Worcester - Nancy (Sahagian) Hovhanesian, 95, passed away at her home surrounded by her loving family. Her beloved husband of 55 years, Garabed Hovhanesian, passed away in 2001.
Nancy, the daughter of the late Kalusd and Takoohy (Kourbandjian) Sahagian, was born in Sofia, Bulgaria, and was brought to the United States at the age of 1 year by her parents who settled in Worcester, Massachusetts. She is survived by a son, Jeffrey G. Hovhanesian, and a daughter, Nancy K. Hovhanesian, of Worcester; a brother, Harry Sahagian, and his wife, Alice; a niece, Janet Willey, and her husband, Mark; a grandnephew, Christopher Willey, a great great nephew, CJ Willey, and several cousins. Her nephew, Gregory K. Sahagian, predeceased her.
Nancy graduated (Class of 1942A) from Commerce High School, where she was a Horace Mann Scholar and first honors student for 4 years. She was awarded a scholarship from Clark University which would make her one of the first group of women to attend the college. She turned the scholarship down for personal reasons. One of her first jobs was as a Chemist at Crompton Knowles Loom Works. She later worked as a Personal Secretary at the former Worcester County National Bank & Trust. For most of her life she was a homemaker.
Nancy was a former choir member of the Armenian Church of Our Saviour and a charter member of the Armenian Church Youth Organization. She is a charter member of the Women's Guild and received its 50-year award. She was also a former board member of the Women's Guild of the Holy Ascension Armenian Church of Trumbull, CT. She was a member of the Armenian General Benevolent Union. She was a 32-year member and former Treasurer of the Daughters of Vartan, Santoukht Otyag #5. She was a 56-year member of the Stella Chapter, Order of the Eastern Star, and a former board member. She was a member of the Worcester Women's Club and formerly a board member of the Shrewsbury Women's Club and a former member of the American Women's Club of Singapore and the Singapore American Club. She was also a member of the Friends of Hope Cemetery.
Nancy also performed a lot of volunteer work at her former residences. She was world travelled and loved reading and gardening. Her hobbies included bridge and floral arranging.
Nancy's son and daughter would like to thank JHC Hospice and Elder Services of Worcester Area for their assistance in taking care of Nancy during her last days. Thanks to Irene Mikitarian for visiting Nancy and cutting her hair.
Family and friends will gather to honor, remember and celebrate her life on Wednesday, May 29th, from 9:00am until 10:45am at the Armenian Church of Our Saviour, 87 Salisbury St., Worcester, with a funeral service to follow at 11:00am. Burial will follow at Hope Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family suggests that memorial donations be made to the Armenian Church of Our Saviour, 87 Salisbury St., Worcester, MA 01609
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 25 to May 26, 2019