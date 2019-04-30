|
Nancy (Arter-Masiello) Iagallo, 74
Spencer / Shrewsbury - Nancy (Arter-Masiello) Iagallo, 74, of Spencer died on April 27, 2019, at the Rose Monahan Hospice Home in Worcester after a long and courageous battle with cancer.
She was born in Holden, MA on July 10, 1944, to William and Eugenia (Reynis) Arter. Raised on Prospect Street in Shrewsbury, MA, Nancy graduated from Shrewsbury High School, class of 1962, attended New England College in Henniker, NH and Chandler School for Women in Boston, MA.
Her husband of 30 years Michael J. Iagallo died on August 29, 2012. Nancy is survived by her sons, Mark A. Masiello and his wife Karalyn of Shrewsbury, Gary V. Masiello and his wife Kathy of North Dakota and Jason W. Masiello; stepsons, Michael J. Iagallo and his wife Linda of Florida, Robert G. Iagallo and his wife Ginger of Shrewsbury and David J. Iagallo and his wife Laurie of Milbury; her siblings, Norman H. Arter and his partner David C. Hoskins of Holden, John J. Arter of Southbridge and Lisa Arter and her partner Rocky Crouch of Orange County, CA; her treasured grandchildren, Tori, Nick, Michael and Leah, Bobby, Michael, Christopher, Breanna, and Alyssa; great-grandchildren, nephews, niece, and many dear friends. She was preceded in death by her granddaughter Alexis Masiello.
Nancy and Michael spent many years making memories with family and friends in Flagler Beach, FL, and at their home in Spencer. Prior to settling in Spencer, she raised her family on Sias Ave in Shrewsbury. She worked in the office of the late Dr. Mario Morretti of Shrewsbury and for UMass Medical Center in Worcester. She was a member of the Order of The Eastern Star and a lifetime member of the Women's Auxiliary of the Worcester Foundation.
Life for Nancy was at its best when it was filled with fun and laughter. Her greatest love was entertaining her family and friends. She particularly enjoyed having parties during the holidays. Known as "the real deal" and excellent cook, no one ever left her home hungry and always with arms full of "to-go" packages.
Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend visiting hours on Friday, May 3, 2019, at the Chiampa Funeral Home ~ The Sumner House, 5 Church Road, On the Common, Shrewsbury Center from 9:30 - 11:00 am. Funeral Service in the funeral home will follow at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in Mountain View Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to the . To view Nancy's online tribute, share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit www.chiampafuneralhome.com.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2019