Nancy-Jo Danec



Charlotte, NC - Nancy-Jo Danec of Charlotte, NC formerly of Worcester, MA and W. Yarmouth, MA passed away peacefully on November 9, 2020 after an extended illness.



She is survived by her husband Brendan Watson; three children, Jennifer A. Bullock Gilbert (Michael Gilbert) of York, SC, Timothy M. Bullock of Hyannis, MA, Joseph W. Bullock of Cornelius, NC; two sisters, D. Michelle Cotton of Perkasie, PA, Deborah Brown of St Augustine, FL; four grandchildren, Tyler J. Bullock, Thomas W. Bullock, Ryan M. Gilbert and Rachel J. Gilbert.



A celebration of her life will be at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Union County, 700 W. Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC 28110





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store