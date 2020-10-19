1/1
Nancy (St. Jean) Johnson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nancy C. (St. Jean) Johnson, 77

OXFORD - Nancy C. (St. Jean) Johnson, 77, of Merriam Rd., North Oxford, died Tuesday Oct. 13th 2020 at UMass Memorial Hospital, Worcester. She leaves her husband Roswell "Pete" D. Johnson; 4 sons, David Johnson and his wife Cheryl of Warren, Michael Johnson of Brimfield, Ronald Johnson of Rochdale, and Brian Brousseau and his wife Patricia of Leicester; 3 grandchildren, Angela, David, and Melody Johnson; 3 great grandchildren, Faith Chrapek, and Michael and Riley Johnson, a brother Gerard "Jerry" St. Jean Jr. and his wife Nancy of California, and a sister-in-law Jane St. Jean of Grafton and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by 2 brothers, Richard "Dick" St. Jean, and Donald "Don" St. Jean.

She was born in Auburn, daughter of Gerard L. and Ethel (Dunn) St. Jean. Nancy worked as a clerk for National Grid in Worcester for many years before retiring. She enjoyed gardening and was an avid animal lover. She spent many weekends in Westerly, Rhode Island boating with her family.

At this time no services are planned. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Second Chance Animal Services, Inc., P.O. Box 136, East Brookfield, MA 01515. J. HENRI MORIN & SON FUNERAL HOME, 23 Maple Terr., Spencer is directing arrangements.

www.morinfuneralhomes.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
J.Henri Morin & Son Funeral Homes
23 Maple Terrace
Spencer, MA 01562
(508) 885-3992
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by J.Henri Morin & Son Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved