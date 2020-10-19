Nancy C. (St. Jean) Johnson, 77OXFORD - Nancy C. (St. Jean) Johnson, 77, of Merriam Rd., North Oxford, died Tuesday Oct. 13th 2020 at UMass Memorial Hospital, Worcester. She leaves her husband Roswell "Pete" D. Johnson; 4 sons, David Johnson and his wife Cheryl of Warren, Michael Johnson of Brimfield, Ronald Johnson of Rochdale, and Brian Brousseau and his wife Patricia of Leicester; 3 grandchildren, Angela, David, and Melody Johnson; 3 great grandchildren, Faith Chrapek, and Michael and Riley Johnson, a brother Gerard "Jerry" St. Jean Jr. and his wife Nancy of California, and a sister-in-law Jane St. Jean of Grafton and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by 2 brothers, Richard "Dick" St. Jean, and Donald "Don" St. Jean.She was born in Auburn, daughter of Gerard L. and Ethel (Dunn) St. Jean. Nancy worked as a clerk for National Grid in Worcester for many years before retiring. She enjoyed gardening and was an avid animal lover. She spent many weekends in Westerly, Rhode Island boating with her family.At this time no services are planned. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Second Chance Animal Services, Inc., P.O. Box 136, East Brookfield, MA 01515. J. HENRI MORIN & SON FUNERAL HOME, 23 Maple Terr., Spencer is directing arrangements.