|
|
Nancy M. LaRoche, 90
Shrewsbury - Nancy M. (Nylin) Stockhaus LaRoche, 90, passed away on Friday, April 24, 2020 at Beaumont Nursing Home in Northborough. She leaves a son David and his wife Linda of Shrewsbury; 5 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; 2 sisters- Norma Francalangia of Maine and Carole Kary of Virginia; and several nieces and a nephew. She was predeceased by her two husbands Donald Stockhaus and Richard LaRoche and by her daughter and son-in-law Janet and Theodore Belanger.
Nancy was born in Worcester, daughter of the late E. Harry and Anna (Anderson) Nylin. She grew up on Belmont Hill, graduated from Commerce High School and was a longtime Shrewsbury resident. She worked for many years in the Purchasing Department at the former State Mutual Insurance Co. in Worcester. She was a member of Salem Covenant Church, sang in the choir and was a member of the Women's Group there. She enjoyed traveling, especially spending time with friends in Wellfleet and at Lake Winnipesaukee.
There are no services at this time. Donations in Nancy's memory may be made to Salem Covenant Church Organ Fund 215 Mountain St East, Worcester, MA 01606. Nordgren Memorial Chapel 300 Lincoln St. Worcester is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave an online condolence message, please visit
Nordgrenmemorialchapel.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020