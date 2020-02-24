Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Woodstock,CT - Nancy M Marlborough, 65, of Woodstock, CT died Saturday, February 22, 2020 at UMass Memorial Medical Center with her loving family and friends at her side. Nancy was born November 20, 1954 in Worcester, MA. She is the daughter of the late Joseph Thomas Ushinski and Hedwig Mary (Siemaszko).

She is survived by her mother Hedwig "Pat" (Siemaszko) Ushinski of Charlton; one sister, Elaine Kilroy of Woodstock, CT and her late husband Robert; her brother Joseph Ushinski of Delaware and her daughter at heart Charalee and her husband, Henry of Auburn, MA. and her beloved granddaughter Isabel. Nancy was also the most loving aunt to Timothy and his wife Jaclyn, Jonathan and his wife Elena, Nicole and her husband Oscar, Andrea and her wife Nicole and Gabriela. Nancy loved their children Liam, Braden, Liliana, Sebastian, Oscar, Skylar and Sloane, her best friend Catherine Hurstack, and close friend Mary Milks.

Nan loved all animals, big and small. She loved to cook, bake, garden, snuggle with her dog, Brody and spend time with her family and friends. Nan loved with her whole heart and made a positive difference to everyone she touched.

She was a passionate believer that every individual had the right to a full and vibrant life. She spent her 30 year career working tirelessly to provide the best quality life to her clients.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11am on Friday, February 28 at Samuel Slater's Restaurant, 200 Gore RD, Webster, MA. All who loved Nancy are welcome to attend.

Nancy's family would like to extend appreciation for the love and care she received from the Oncology staff on 8 North while at UMass. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Nancy's honor to: Life-Skills, Inc. South Central Residential Program 44 Morris St Webster, MA 01570. Bartel Funeral Home, 33 Schofield Ave., Dudley is directing arrangements.

Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 24 to Feb. 26, 2020
