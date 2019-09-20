Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Rice Funeral Home - Worcester
300 Park Avenue
Worcester, MA 01609
(508) 754-1673
Calling hours
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Rice Funeral Home - Worcester
300 Park Avenue
Worcester, MA 01609
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of the Angels Church
1222 Main St
Worcester, MA
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
Rice Funeral Home - Worcester
300 Park Avenue
Worcester, MA 01609
View Map
Nancy Marr


1944 - 2019
Nancy Marr Obituary
Nancy M. Marr, 75

Worcester - Nancy M. Marr, 75, or Worcester, died Monday, September 16, 2019 at St. Vincent's Hospital.

The funeral will be held Monday, September 23, 2019 from Rice Funeral Home, 300 Park Ave, with a Mass at 10:00 am at Our Lady of the Angels Church, 1222 Main St. Burial will follow in Worcester County Memorial Park, Paxton. Calling hours are Sunday, September 22 from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at the funeral home. For a full obituary please visit:

ricefuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 20 to Sept. 21, 2019
