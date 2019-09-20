|
|
Nancy M. Marr, 75
Worcester - Nancy M. Marr, 75, or Worcester, died Monday, September 16, 2019 at St. Vincent's Hospital.
The funeral will be held Monday, September 23, 2019 from Rice Funeral Home, 300 Park Ave, with a Mass at 10:00 am at Our Lady of the Angels Church, 1222 Main St. Burial will follow in Worcester County Memorial Park, Paxton. Calling hours are Sunday, September 22 from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at the funeral home. For a full obituary please visit:
ricefuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 20 to Sept. 21, 2019