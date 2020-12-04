Nancy B. Matton, 86Millbury - Nancy B. Matton, 86, died Tuesday, December 1st at St. Vincent Hospital in Worcester. Born in Fitchburg, she attended St Bernard's School, then Worcester Schools after the family's move in 1941 to Grafton Hill in Worcester.Nancy leaves a sister Jeanne R. Chase of Millbury, nephews John W. Wagner, Scott R. Wagner, Norman J. Leger, Joseph Leger, Steven Leger, William Fors, a niece Susan J. Weaver and several great nieces and nephews. Nancy didn't have children of her own but enjoyed sharing the lives of her nephews and nieces.She was predeceased by her spouse, Robert J. Matton in 1979, her parents, Leon and Blanche Leger, siblings Norman J. Leger and Lorraine Giard Stopyra, and a nephew Brian J. Leger.Nancy grew up on Grafton Hill, realizing at a very young age her love of hairdressing. After attending Worcester schools, Nancy started her hairdressing career; she fulfilled her dream opening Nancy's Beauty Nook on Massasoit Road in Worcester. Early years brought much competition, awards and recognition for her talent. She was a member of the National Cosmetology Association for 30+ years.After 55 years as owner of Nancy's Beauty Nook, she retired. Life changed for Nancy and it was difficult for her to adjust without her favored life with friends, some of whom were still customers after 20-30 and some 40 years.Nancy was a generous soul, and found pleasure in helping others, on many occasions helping friends and family with their needs. If she knew a customer couldn't afford to pay for her services, often were given free hair appointments.Nancy was a member of Saint Brigid's Church in Millbury, and earlier Saint Josephs on Hamilton Street in Worcester. Nancy will be missed.Services will be private and a Memorial Mass held in the Spring. Donations in Nancy's memory may be made to Saint Brigid's Church or to The Society of Saint Vincent de Paul, Catholic Parishes of Millbury, 59 N. Main Street, Millbury, MA, 01527. To share a message or memory with Nancy's family visit: