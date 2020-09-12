Nancy J. Morgan, 75Manchaug - Nancy J. Morgan, 75, passed away on Fri. Sept. 11, 2020 after a period of declining health at her home, with her son at her side.She is survived by her son Martin J. "Marty" Morgan with whom she lived, her beloved grandchildren, Sydie and Max Morgan and their mother, Jennifer Morgan of Oxford; her brother Lee Morgan and his wife Judy of Charlton; nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. She was predeceased by her brother Terry B. Morgan and her sister in law, Christine Morgan.Born in Berkshire, VT on July 29, 1945 she was daughter of the late Boyd and Clara (Johnson) Morgan and grew up in Vermont and Marlboro. She was a graduate of Marlboro High School and has been living in the Machaug section of Sutton since 1976. Nancy worked 20 years for the Steel Workers Union until her retirement in 2010. She was an extremely hard worker, a loving mother, and enjoyed making people laugh. Nancy was also very sociable and made friends wherever she went, whether it was at Walmart or on a cruise. She always enjoyed her coffee, and most of all spending time with her grandchildren.Nancy will be cremated and there are no services at this time. To leave a message for her family please visit: http://www.