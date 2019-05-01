|
Nancy M. Nuzzolilo, 68
Worcester - Nancy M. (Gullberg) Nuzzolilo, 68, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 27, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She leaves her husband Edward Storonsky, her daughter Angela Nuzzolilo, her son Mark Nuzzolilo and his wife Heidi; her beloved grandchildren Benjamin, Nicholas, Lucas, Aidreanna, Alexi, Justin and Sarah; a brother Ronald Gullberg; a sister Buffy Gullberg-Williams; and several nieces and nephews.
Nancy was born in Worcester, daughter of the late Edward Gullberg and Nancy "Hoppie" (Sundquist) Gullberg to whom she was predeceased. She graduated from Doherty Memorial High School in 1969 and had been currently coordinating her 50th year class reunion. While working for the phone company full time and raising a family, she went back to school and earned her Masters degree in Business from Clark University. She recently retired from Monster.com in 2017 while working as a Telecommunications Analyst.
Nancy, was cherished by many people for her warm-hearted spirit and joyous personality. She could strike up a casual conversation with anyone while sharing a quick witted story or two of her own. She loved tending to her extravagant flower gardens and Koi pond. Nancy has spent the past 10 summers "glamping" at Bowdish Lake Campground with her family and friends. Nancy was very passionate about her Swedish heritage and was excited to share the authentic Scandinavian traditions with her grandchildren.
Calling hours will be held on Friday, May 3, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. in Nordgren Funeral Home 300 Lincoln St. Worcester, MA 01605. In lieu of flowers, donations in Nancy's memory may be made to Abby's House. For directions or to leave an online condolence message, please visit
Nordgrenmemorialchapel.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 1 to May 2, 2019