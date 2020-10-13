1/1
Nancy (Spratt) O'Neill
1933 - 2020
Nancy A. (Spratt) O'Neill, 87

Cumberland, RI - Nancy A. (Spratt) O'Neill, 87, a longtime resident of Cumberland, RI, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 12, 2020.

Born on June 12, 1933, Nancy grew up in Whitinsville, MA alongside her 7 siblings. Daughter of the late Francis and Katherine (Mercack) Spratt, Nancy was a graduate of Northbridge High School. Alongside her beloved late husband, John O'Neill, Nancy provided for her family. A proud, generous, and loving woman, Nancy raised 2 sons, cared for 3 grandchildren, and spoiled 2 great-grandchildren.

A loving mother to John O'Neill and partner Jo Anne of Lincoln, RI, and the late Michael O'Neill and his wife Paula of Cumberland, RI. A caring grandmother to John O'Neill and wife Melissa of Concord, MA, Katherine O'Neill and Kelly O'Neill of Cumberland, RI. A great-grandmother to Tucker O'Neill and Taylor O'Neill of Concord, MA.

Nancy is survived by 4 siblings, Margaret Nadeau of Southborough, MA, Barbara Lightbown of Whitinsville, MA, Charles Spratt of Northbridge, MA, and Richard Spratt of Douglas, MA. She was predeceased by siblings, Josephine Rice, Eleanor Kortecamp, and Jane Coyle.

Nancy will be fondly remembered by her many nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends. Her kindness, her smile, and her unwavering loyalty to everyone she loved will live on through the relationships she created throughout her life.

Her funeral Mass will be held on Friday, October 16, at 12:30 PM in St. Patrick's Church, 1 Cross St., Whitinsville. Burial will follow in St. Patrick's Cemetery. There are no calling hours. To leave a condolence message for her family please visit: www.jackmanfuneralhomes.com


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Funeral Mass
12:30 PM
St. Patrick's Church
