Nancy J. Orlando, 64
WESTBOROUGH - Nancy J. Orlando, 64, of Westborough, passed away on Thursday, November 28, 2019 at the Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston. She was the loving wife of her Westborough High School sweetheart Steven L. Orlando.
Born in Boston, Nancy was the daughter of the late James M. and Alice (Hooton) Meikle. Nancy was raised and educated in Bedford and Westborough, Nancy was a 1973 graduate of Westborough High School and graduated from the Forsyth School of Dental Hygiene in Boston.
A lover of the outdoors, Nancy enjoyed walking, biking, gardening and all things fitness related. She was known for her exuberant energy, loving nature, and unique ability to connect with anyone she met.
In addition to her husband Steve, Nancy is survived by her children, Mikayla and Joel Orlando of Westborough, Nancy Carter Meikle wife of the late James M. Meikle of Maine; brothers, James D. Meikle of Rhode Island and David C. Meikle of Florida. Nancy was predeceased by sister, Linda J. Meikle.
Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, December 5, at 10:30 A.M. in St. Luke the Evangelist Church, 70 West Main St., Westborough. Interment will be private.
Calling hours at the Pickering and Son Westborough Funeral Home, 62 West Main St., Westborough, are Wednesday, November 4, from 3 to 7 P.M.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Debbie's Dream Foundation for curing stomach cancer; debbiesdream.org/
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019