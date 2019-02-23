|
Nancy R. Person, 88
Charlton - Nancy R. (Harnois) Person, 88, passed away on February 20th after a long illness. She leaves 3 sons- Steve Hakala and his wife Teresa of Mercer, Maine, James Person and his wife Susan of Barre MA, and Robert Person and his wife Sharon of Worcester; 3 grandchildren- Dustin Barber of Oquossoc, Maine, Angela Hakala and her husband Jay Hagstrom of Jaffrey, NH, and Billy Person of Huntington, VT; 2 great-grandchildren- Kourtney and Nathan Hagstrom of Jeffrey, NH; and her cousin and lifelong friend Ginger Sullivan of Worcester. She was predeceased by her husband William Person.
Nancy was born in Worcester, the daughter of the late William and Calla (Persson) Harnois. Affectionately known as "Mamie" to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, she was a longtime resident of the Greendale area until her health failed. She was a lifelong member of Zion Lutheran Church. The family would like to thank Pastor Andrew Borden for all he has done as well as a heartfelt thanks to the staff at Overlook for taking such good care of her.
At Nancy's request there will be no funeral or calling hours. There will be a memorial service in the spring. She will be laid to rest at Rural Cemetery next to her husband and her parents. Nordgren Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Anyone wishing to make a donation can donate to Zion Lutheran Church 41 Whitmarsh Ave. Worcester, MA 01606. Rest in peace Mamie, you will be missed. To leave a condolence message go to
Nordgrenmemorialchapel.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2019