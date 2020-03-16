|
Nancy Phillips, 78
Clinton - Nancy A. (Moore) Phillips, 78, passed away peacefully at Sterling Village on Sunday, March 15, 2020. She is survived by her beloved husband of 60 years, Herbert R. Phillips and their daughter Karen M. Phillips; her sister Linda Moore of Bristol, VA; extended family and dear friends. She is pre-deceased by two daughters, Tammy L. Phillips and Angela D. Phillips.
Nancy was born in Bristol, Tennessee, daughter of the late Fred & Minnie (Rosenbaum) Moore. She graduated from the Bristol High School Class of 1959 and married her life partner Herbert Phillips that same year. The couple settled in Clinton where Nancy dedicated herself as a full-time homemaker, raising and tending to the special care of their three daughters Tammy, Angela and Karen. Her positive spirit, contagious laugh and fun-loving personality brought endless joy to those around her. Her love for her husband and daughters was boundless. Nancy was a woman of faith, a devoted parishioner, and former CCD teacher at St. John the Guardian of Our Lady Parish in Clinton. She will be forever remembered as a loving wife, mother, and friend. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10AM on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at St. John the Evangelist Church, 80 Union St., Clinton, with burial to follow in St. John's Cemetery, Lancaster. There will be no calling hours held. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home, 176 Water St., Clinton. Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Nancy Phillips to: St. John the Evangelist Church-Restoration Fund, c/o 149 Chestnut St., Clinton, MA 01510. Online condolences may be placed at
www.philbincomeaufh.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 16 to Mar. 20, 2020