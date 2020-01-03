Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Nancy "Morning Spirit" (Sprague) Richards


1941 - 2020
Nancy "Morning Spirit" (Sprague) Richards Obituary
Nancy "Morning Spirit" (Sprague) Richards, 78

Worcester - Nancy "Morning Spirit" (Sprague) Richards, 78, of Worcester, passed away on Wednesday, January 1st in Saint Vincent Hospital.

She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Donald R. Richards; five children, Robin Reshard and her husband Elliot of Grand Prairie, TX, Donald Richards of Tennessee, Christina Howard of Oxford, MA, Kirk Richards and his wife, Lisa of Worcester and Wendy Fradsham and her husband, Brian of West Boylston, MA; a brother, Harold Solomon of South Carolina; 9 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren and many nephews and nieces. She is predeceased by a brother, Richard Sprague and a daughter in law, Doreen Anderson Richards.

Nancy worked for the Visiting Nurses Association as a Home Health Aide Coordinator. She was active in many associations and clubs including being on the Board of Directors for Colony Retirement Homes where she served in the capacity of Vice President. Mrs. Richards was a member of the Worcester Intertribal Indian Council and was a contributor to many of the functions that it hosted.

Nancy was a former member of the Emblem Club at the Auburn/Webster Lodge of Elks and volunteered many years ago with Planned Parenthood. She could often be found doing craft projects, crocheting or attending prayer services with her friend, Sr. Janet. Her family will cherish the memories that they had with her, especially the camping trips.

Calling hours will be held on Monday, January 6th from 5 to 7 PM in the Alfred Roy & Sons Funeral Home 12 Hammond St. Worcester with a prayer service to be held at 7. Burial will be at a later date in Worcester County Memorial Park, Paxton. Memorial contributions in memory of Mrs. Richards may be made to either the Worcester Intertribal Indian Center PO Box 70055 Worcester, MA 01607 or to NEADS PO Box 1100 Princeton, MA 01541.

To share a memory of Nancy or to sign her online guestbook, please visit

www.Royfuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020
