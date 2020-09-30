1/1
Nancy Richardson
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nancy A. Richardson

DOUGLAS - Nancy A. (Blair) Richardson, 68, passed away on September 28, 2020 at UMass Memorial Healthcare, Worcester. She was the wife of M. Lynn Richardson.

She was born in Whitinsville in 1952 the daughter of the late Robert and Lorriane T. (Gauthier) Blair and was a graduate of Northbridge High School.

Nancy loved being at home and working in the yard or relaxing poolside. She loved celebrating the holidays and special occasions with her children and grandchildren. She also attended St. Denis Church in Douglas and had once served as a CCD teacher.

In addition to her husband Lynn of 50 years, she is survived by a daughter Kerrie A. Plotczyk and her husband Edward of Worcester; a son Robert L. Richardson and his wife Sheri of Milford; a sister Diane Massey and her husband Ronald of Northbridge; 4 grandchildren Lily Plotczyk, Owen Plotczyk, Noah Richardson and Leah Richardson and nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

A graveside funeral service will be held Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 11 AM in Pine Grove Cemetery, Linwood Ave., Northbridge.

There will be no public calling hours.

Face coverings and social distancing is required.

Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, 30 Speen Street, Framingham, MA 01701.

www.bumafuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Pine Grove Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Buma Funeral Home
480 Church Street
Whitinsville, MA 01588
(508) 234-2362
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Buma Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved