Nancy A. Richardson
DOUGLAS - Nancy A. (Blair) Richardson, 68, passed away on September 28, 2020 at UMass Memorial Healthcare, Worcester. She was the wife of M. Lynn Richardson.
She was born in Whitinsville in 1952 the daughter of the late Robert and Lorriane T. (Gauthier) Blair and was a graduate of Northbridge High School.
Nancy loved being at home and working in the yard or relaxing poolside. She loved celebrating the holidays and special occasions with her children and grandchildren. She also attended St. Denis Church in Douglas and had once served as a CCD teacher.
In addition to her husband Lynn of 50 years, she is survived by a daughter Kerrie A. Plotczyk and her husband Edward of Worcester; a son Robert L. Richardson and his wife Sheri of Milford; a sister Diane Massey and her husband Ronald of Northbridge; 4 grandchildren Lily Plotczyk, Owen Plotczyk, Noah Richardson and Leah Richardson and nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A graveside funeral service will be held Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 11 AM in Pine Grove Cemetery, Linwood Ave., Northbridge.
There will be no public calling hours.
Face coverings and social distancing is required.
Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society
, 30 Speen Street, Framingham, MA 01701.www.bumafuneralhome.com