Nancy C. Riendeau, 75
Piedmont, SC - Nancy C. Riendeau, 75, died Monday, July 1, 2019 in her residence in South Carolina with her sister Rosemarie Swank and niece Lisa Danforth by her side.
Her beloved husband Raymond Riendeau predeceased her in 2008. Nancy is survived by her family, Michelle Cartagena and her husband Jose of Worcester, Robert Riendeau of Worcester, Annmarie Moreland and her husband Steve of Clinton, Raymond K. Riendeau and his wife Julie of North Brookfield, in addition to her sister Rosemarie she leaves a sister Beverly Concklin and her husband Dale of Charlton, 6 grandchildren Debbie, Heather, Jennifer, Latisha, Tyler and Raymond, 3 great grandchildren, nieces and nephews, especially Eric Anderson and his wife Norma of Oxford.
Nancy was born in Worcester, the daughter of Raymond and Rose Garceau and lived in West Brookfield before moving to South Carolina. Nancy was fun loving and enjoyed time with her family. She also loved traveling especially cruising. Her favorite hobby was shopping. She will be missed by all who knew her.
The funeral services will be private. Donations may be made in her honor to the at
