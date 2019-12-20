|
South Boston - of South Boston, died December 11, 2019 at home following a long period of illness. She was born on election day, November 4, 1952 in Worcester, Mass. and graduated from Doherty High School in Worcester in 1970. She was a graduate of Northeastern University and received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Nursing in 1975. She was a Registered Nurse at Brigham and Women's Hospital from 1975-2005 where she was permanent staff (and subsequently head) night nurse in the Emergency Room. She was a crisis counselor, particularly in rape cases and post-traumatic stress disorder. She lectured and was published on these subjects, and was an expert witness in crisis-case litigation. She spent all of her adult life in her beloved Boston where she was a fan of Boston sports, she loved to sail and was an avid swimmer and Water Safety Instructor, an accomplished cook and baker, an excellent seamstress, and loved to travel the country and the world. She is pre-deceased by her parents Anthony J. and Nellie H. Ruksnaitis. She is survived by her brother, William Ruksnaitis (Diane) of Westminster; and sisters, Rosemary Yurewicz of West Boylston, Christine Caldwell of McLean, VA, and Julie White (Kevin) of Paxton; ten nieces and nephews to whom she was devoted, especially Christopher (Kristie) Ruksnaitis of Paxton; as well as 2 great-nephews and 2 great-nieces. Visitation in the O'Brien Funeral Home 146 Dorchester Street SOUTH BOSTON on Friday December 27th from 4-7pm. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Nancy Ann may be made to Dana Farber Cancer Institute PO Box 849168 Boston, MA 02284 or Rosie's Place 889 Harrison Ave Boston, MA 02118
