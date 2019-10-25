|
Nancy Lynn (Cline) Schmitz, 50
SPENCER - Nancy Lynn (Cline) Schmitz, 50 of Spencer, died Friday, October 18, 2019 at UMASS Medical Center, Worcester after a brief illness.
She was born in Saginaw, MI, the daughter of Danny Cline of Birchrun, MI and the late Judith (Bryce) Cline.
In addition to her father, Nancy leaves her fiancé and love of her life and best friend of 18 years, Lawrence C. Littlehale, with whom she lived; her son, Danny Schmitz and his wife Tiffany of Saginaw, MI, and her daughter, Julie Cline of Frankenmuth, MI; grandchildren, Jason Shands and Matthew Schmitz; brothers Scott Cline of MI and Matt Cline of TN and sisters, Brenda and Cindy Cline of MI.
A Celebration of Nancy's life will take place on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 2 PM in The Spencer Brewery, 167 N. Spencer Rd, where she often helped Larry the Brew Master and the monks with the beer. A reception will follow.
She will be laid to rest with her mother in Michigan.
J. HENRI MORIN & SON FUNERAL HOME, 23 Maple Terr., Spencer is directing arrangements for the family.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019