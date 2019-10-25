Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
J.Henri Morin & Son Funeral Homes
23 Maple Terrace
Spencer, MA 01562
(508) 885-3992
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
The Spencer Brewery
167 N. Spencer Rd
View Map
Visitation
Following Services
The Spencer Brewery
167 N. Spencer Rd
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Schmitz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy Schmitz

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nancy Schmitz Obituary
Nancy Lynn (Cline) Schmitz, 50

SPENCER - Nancy Lynn (Cline) Schmitz, 50 of Spencer, died Friday, October 18, 2019 at UMASS Medical Center, Worcester after a brief illness.

She was born in Saginaw, MI, the daughter of Danny Cline of Birchrun, MI and the late Judith (Bryce) Cline.

In addition to her father, Nancy leaves her fiancé and love of her life and best friend of 18 years, Lawrence C. Littlehale, with whom she lived; her son, Danny Schmitz and his wife Tiffany of Saginaw, MI, and her daughter, Julie Cline of Frankenmuth, MI; grandchildren, Jason Shands and Matthew Schmitz; brothers Scott Cline of MI and Matt Cline of TN and sisters, Brenda and Cindy Cline of MI.

A Celebration of Nancy's life will take place on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 2 PM in The Spencer Brewery, 167 N. Spencer Rd, where she often helped Larry the Brew Master and the monks with the beer. A reception will follow.

She will be laid to rest with her mother in Michigan.

J. HENRI MORIN & SON FUNERAL HOME, 23 Maple Terr., Spencer is directing arrangements for the family.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J.Henri Morin & Son Funeral Homes
Download Now