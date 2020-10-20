Nancy E. Stevens
Ware - On Saturday, October 17th, 2020, Nancy E. (Urban) Stevens, loving wife and mother of three children, passed away peacefully in her home in Ware. Nancy was born on March 5, 1952, in Ware, to Henry and Elizabeth (Bottomley) Urban. She married the love of her life, Bruce Stevens, on New Year's Eve in 1974, and together, they raised three boys.
Nancy is survived by her husband of 45 years, Bruce, their three sons, Kevin, Shawn, and Darrick, and five grandchildren, Lindsey, Megan, Andrew, Cameron and Nicholas. She was predeceased by her sister Patricia and her brother William.
Nancy was very artistic and shared her talents throughout her life with children, grandchildren, neighbors, family, and friends. She had the gift of laughter, lifting the spirits of friends and family through her many years. She treasured her five grandchildren and will be greatly missed by all.
A Celebration of Life for Nancy will be held at a later date. Memorial donations in her name may be made to her favorite charity, Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. (www.stjude.org
).
Charbonneau Funeral Home, 30 Pleasant Street in Ware is assisting her family with arrangements.
