1/1
Nancy Stevens
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nancy E. Stevens

Ware - On Saturday, October 17th, 2020, Nancy E. (Urban) Stevens, loving wife and mother of three children, passed away peacefully in her home in Ware. Nancy was born on March 5, 1952, in Ware, to Henry and Elizabeth (Bottomley) Urban. She married the love of her life, Bruce Stevens, on New Year's Eve in 1974, and together, they raised three boys.

Nancy is survived by her husband of 45 years, Bruce, their three sons, Kevin, Shawn, and Darrick, and five grandchildren, Lindsey, Megan, Andrew, Cameron and Nicholas. She was predeceased by her sister Patricia and her brother William.

Nancy was very artistic and shared her talents throughout her life with children, grandchildren, neighbors, family, and friends. She had the gift of laughter, lifting the spirits of friends and family through her many years. She treasured her five grandchildren and will be greatly missed by all.

A Celebration of Life for Nancy will be held at a later date. Memorial donations in her name may be made to her favorite charity, Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. (www.stjude.org).

Charbonneau Funeral Home, 30 Pleasant Street in Ware is assisting her family with arrangements.

An online guestbook is available at

charbonneaufh.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Charbonneau Funeral Home Inc
30 Pleasant St
Ware, MA 01082
(413) 967-5281
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Charbonneau Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved