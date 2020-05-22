Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Buma Funeral Home
101 North Main Street
Uxbridge, MA 01569
(508) 278-2755
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Supple
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy Supple

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nancy Supple Obituary
Nancy E. Supple

Uxbridge - Nancy E. Supple, 82, of Charlton and formerly of Uxbridge passed away on Sunday May 17, 2020 in Harrington Hospital, Southbridge.

She was born in Whitinsville in 1938, the daughter of the late John and Martha (Wayland) Armstrong and was a graduate of the former St. Mary's High School in Milford.



Nancy lived most of her life in Uxbridge and had worked for several years at both Worcester State Hospital and Westborough State Hospital. She loved to dance. When she was 13, she was recognized by the Uxbridge Rotary Club for saving a young man from drowning at Pout Pond in Uxbridge.

She is survived by a sister Marylou and her husband Lawrence Crowley of Oxford; a sister-in-law Joanne Armstrong of CA and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by two sons Thomas Supple and David Supple; a brother John M. Armstrong and a sister Marsha Fahey.

Funeral services will be at a later date.

Arrangements made by Buma Funeral Homes, Uxbridge.

www.bumafuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 22 to May 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Buma Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -