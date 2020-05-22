|
|
Nancy E. Supple
Uxbridge - Nancy E. Supple, 82, of Charlton and formerly of Uxbridge passed away on Sunday May 17, 2020 in Harrington Hospital, Southbridge.
She was born in Whitinsville in 1938, the daughter of the late John and Martha (Wayland) Armstrong and was a graduate of the former St. Mary's High School in Milford.
Nancy lived most of her life in Uxbridge and had worked for several years at both Worcester State Hospital and Westborough State Hospital. She loved to dance. When she was 13, she was recognized by the Uxbridge Rotary Club for saving a young man from drowning at Pout Pond in Uxbridge.
She is survived by a sister Marylou and her husband Lawrence Crowley of Oxford; a sister-in-law Joanne Armstrong of CA and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by two sons Thomas Supple and David Supple; a brother John M. Armstrong and a sister Marsha Fahey.
Funeral services will be at a later date.
Arrangements made by Buma Funeral Homes, Uxbridge.
www.bumafuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 22 to May 23, 2020