Nancy Sweeney

Nancy A (Dembkoski) Sweeney, 68



Bangor/ Spencer - Formerly from Spencer, MA residing in Bangor, ME, passed peacefully in her sleep Saturday July 11, 2020.



She is remembered by her 3 children, Dana A. Sweeney, Jr, Eve L. Washburn, Sean A. Sweeney and their spouses.



She was blessed with many grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. She also leaves her sister Helen R. (Dembkoski) Ekvall and her brother Stephen D. Dembkoski.



Nancy was predeceased by her husband Dana A.Sweeney, Sr and her parents Stephen and Rita (Paradis) Dembkoski.



There will not be a funeral service.



A memorial service,at a later date, will be private





