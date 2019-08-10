|
|
Nancy Vaillancourt, 78
Worcester - Nancy L. (Pratt) Vaillancourt, 78, passed away on Friday August 2, 2019.
Nancy was the wife of the late Robert E. Vaillancourt who passed away in 2014. She leaves behind three daughters, Suzanne and her husband James Chanis, Kim and her husband James Montgomery, and Kristen and her husband John Williams. Her grandchildren, Jessica Rutkiewicz, Jillian and her husband Christopher Bradley, Sam, Sophia and Lydia Chanis, Nathaniel and Olivia Montgomery, Emily and Jack Williams; and 6 great grandchildren. She is predeceased by her parents, Philip and Blanche Pratt and her sister Susan Bozzi.
Nancy was born in Worcester and graduated from North High School and the Salters Secretarial School. She worked for New England Electric where she met her husband and spent many years as a homemaker raising their children. She then went onto work for UMass Hospital for many years before retiring.
Nancy was a devoted Catholic and an active member of Our Lady of the Assumption Church in Millbury. She enjoyed cooking for The Mustard Seed and serving as a member of the Angels of Mercy. She also enjoyed vacationing on Cape Cod with her family and friends throughout the years. Most of all, Nancy enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren and greatgrandchildren.
She also leaves many cousins, brother and sister in laws and nieces and nephews and many special lifelong friends.
Family and friends will celebrate Nancy's life by gathering for her Funeral Mass on Monday, August 19th at Noon in Our Lady of the Assumption Church, 12 Waters Street in Millbury. Burial will follow at Central Cemetery in Millbury. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to at Please visit Nancy's tribute page at:
www.mulhane.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2019