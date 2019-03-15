|
|
Nancy T. Watts, 70
MILLBURY - Nancy T. (McArdle) Watts, 70, of Virginia Beach, VA, formerly of Millbury and Cape Cod, died Saturday, March 9th in Sentara Leigh Hospital, after being stricken ill.
She is predeceased by her parents, Vincent and Marjorie (LeClaire) McArdle and her brother, Brian McArdle. She leaves her husband, Bruce Watts of Falmouth; a son, James Watts of Ohio; stepsons, Gary Watts of Charlton and Ron Adie of Stoughton; a sister, Eileen Dana of Millbury; brothers, James McArdle of Hudson NH, Kevin, Dennis and Timothy McArdle all of Millbury; her friend and roommate Maggie Interpreter and her daughter, Rowen, nine grandchildren; countless nephews and nieces.
Nancy graduated from Millbury Memorial High School, class of 1966 and went on to be an accountant/bookkeeper at several businesses. Nancy's whole life revolved around her family and friends, they meant the world to her. During her life she traveled extensively. She took many trips to the west coast and enjoyed spending time with family members there. Her many hobbies included reading, gathering cats, and watching the Red Sox, at full volume. She loved bingo, country concerts, and crochet. She was very active in the fan base of the TV show the Walking Dead, traveling several times a year to comic cons. She was also active in the Facebook group SHINE, empowering and supporting others.
Family and friends will honor and remember Nancy's life by gathering for a time of visitation on Monday, March 18th from 4 to 7 p.m. at Mulhane Home for Funerals, 45 N. Main Street in Millbury. Her funeral service will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, March 19th in the First Congregational Church, 148 West Main St. in Millbury. Burial will follow at Worcester County Memorial Park in Paxton. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to NYWOLF.ORG. Please visit Nancy's tribute page at:
www.mulhane.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 15 to Mar. 17, 2019