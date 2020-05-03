|
|
Nancy A. (Robidoux) White, 82
Whitinsville - Nancy A. (Robidoux) White, 82, died Saturday, May 2, at St. Camillus Health Center, surrounded by her loving family. She is survived by 2 sons; David White and his wife Michelle, of Whitinsville, and Robert White and his wife Susan, of Clermont, FL; 3 daughters; Karen Heney, of Northbridge, Patty Palmer and her husband John, of Northbridge, and Kimberly A. White, also of Northbridge; a sister, Judith Menard, of Leicester; and 5 grandchildren: Matthew White and his wife Danielle, Derek White, Paige Whittaker, Hayley White and Caitlin White. She is predeceased by her brother, Kenneth Robidoux.
Nancy was born May 30, 1937 in Worcester, a daughter of Henry and Melina (Gallant) Robidoux. She lived in Grafton before moving to Northbridge in 1967. After staying home to raise her children, she began working at Milford Federal Savings, first as a bank teller, and retiring as a mortgage adjuster.
Nancy was a long time, very active member of St. Peter's Church, in Northbridge. She served as a Lector, Eucharistic Minister, participated in the Prayer Shawl Ministry and the church fair. She also enjoyed BINGO and Foxy Travel day trips.
A Funeral Mass at St. Peter's Church and burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery will be scheduled when restrictions on social gatherings have been lifted. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to either the , 225 N Michigan Ave, Fl 17, Chicago, IL 60601, or to , 2900 Rocky Point, Tampa, FL 33607. Arrangements are in the care of Carr Funeral Home, 24 Hill St., Whitinsville. To leave a condolence for the family, please visit
www.carrfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 3 to May 4, 2020