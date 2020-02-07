|
|
Nancy Ellen (Keyes) Winn, 67
Lancaster,PA - Nancy Ellen (Keyes) Winn, born in Southbridge, Massachusetts. Nancy passed away at the age of 67 in Lancaster, Pennsylvania on February 3rd at 8:38am EST.
Nancy spent her childhood in Southbridge, MA., where she graduated from Marianhill Central Catholic High School in 1970, then attended Worcester State College and earned her bachelor's degree in early childhood education. After college, Nancy spent a few years in Cape Cod, MA and then moved to Chester, Connecticut in 1977. Nancy also lived in Winchester, Virginia from 1986 to 1994 where she earned her Master's of Science, Reading Specialist, from Shenandoah University in 1990. After Winchester, Nancy and family moved to Irvine California in 1994, then to Lancaster Pennsylvania in 1997. Nancy enjoyed gardening, cooking, skiing, camping, painting, playing and watching tennis, and traveling the world. She was very hardworking and had an independent spirit.
Nancy was a widow, her husband Michael passed away in 2012. She is survived by two sons Nathan Winn and Graham Winn, daughter-in-law Monica, and granddaughter Parri. She also leaves her mother, Elaine Keyes Black, three brothers, James Keyes, John Keyes and Joseph Keyes and his partner Norman Thibeault, and three sisters, Susan Rines, Cindy Keyes, and Gayle Moulton and her husband Donald, and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Catholic Academy, 11 Pine St., Southbridge, MA 01550. To send a condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020