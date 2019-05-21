Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Nancy Wood Korzec


Nancy Louise Wood Korzec, 82

WEST BROOKFIELD, MA & MANNING, SC - Nancy Louise Wood Korzec, 82, wife of Paul Korzec, died Thursday, May 16, 2019, at Prisma Health Richland Hospital.

Born July 1, 1936, in Ware, MA, she was a daughter of the late Charles Wood and the late Alma Clark Wood. She was a member of Our Lady of Hope Catholic Church. She also was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary Post 244, the Massachusetts Town Clerks Association, and the VFW Auxiliary Summerton Post.

She is survived by her husband of 61 years; three daughters, Sue Dugay (Mark) and Joan Veinot (David) all of West Brookfield, MA and Carol Luyrink (John) of Paxton, MA; five grandchildren, Christopher Paul Harry, Andrea Harry, Jack Luyrink, Matthew Luyrink, and Benjamin Luyrink; one great grandchild, Caydence Mae Harry; and a brother, Roger Wood (Linda) of Santa Ana, CA.

She was preceded in death by a brother, Raymond Wood; and a sister, Margery Griswold.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

The family request that memorials be made to the P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517.

Stephens Funeral Home & Crematory, 304 N. Church Street, Manning, is in charge of arrangements, (803) 435-2179.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 21 to May 22, 2019
