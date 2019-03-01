|
|
Nancy (Stultz) Young
Sturbridge - Nancy A Young, 82 passed away Feb 22, 2019 after a long illness.
Born in Worcester the daughter of the late Ronald & Dorothea (Phillips) Stultz.
She leaves her daughter Deborah A. Young her primary caregiver with whom she lived. She also leaves her son Scott and three grandchildren Christopher, Stacy and Tim.
In addition, she leaves her sister in law Charlene D. Stultz who referred to Nancy as a "HOT TICKET" and her ex-husband Kenneth E Young and his wife Marie.
She is predeceased by a son Kevin, brother Ronald (Sonny) Stultz, sister Dorothea A Shugrue and her cousin William Nowick. She leaves many nieces and nephews.
After Commerce High School Nancy entered Worcester City Hospital School of Nursing graduating as a Registered Nurse. She started out in intensive care at City eventually working in emergency and ending in pediatrics. When Nancy started her family she became a private duty nurse and ended her 45-year career as a night shift supervisor at Lanessa in Webster.
What Nancy will be remembered for the most was her caring and humorous bedside manner. That continued into retirement when she became a patient herself. She would do rounds and bed checks on fellow patients making sure all their needs were met.
Nancy was an animal lover all her life and will be sadly missed by her pack Juno, Jake, Rizzo, Paris, Scout , Valcor and Legalas.
Recently losing her dog Wolfie; We hope that they are now together sharing the best cheeseburgers ever and watching endless re-runs of The Golden Girls!
The family would like to thank her Doctor, friend and colleague Robert Lebow.
Calling Hours will be private
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Sweetpea F.O.R Animals 1090 Pleasant Street Paxton Ma 01612. To leave a condolence message, visit
Nordgrenmemorialchapel.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 1 to Mar. 3, 2019