Sorry, to hear that Aunt Naomi passed away, and the struggles she had with Alzheimer's, and the burden Alzheimer's puts on the family, We went through similar experiences, with dad, Naomi's brother, Andrew. I always enjoyed your family summer visits, to the relatives in Fort Recovery. We will keep Aunt Naomi and the family in out prayers.

May the souls of the faithfully departed, rest in peace.

Fred and Cindy Westgerdes

Fred Westgerdes

