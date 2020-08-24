Naomi A. (Westgerdes) Maynard, 84
Oxford - Naomi A. (Westgerdes) Maynard, 84, of Oxford, passed peacefully on Saturday, August 22, 2020, at the Jewish Healthcare Center in Worcester, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Fort Recovery, OH, daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (Steinbrunner) Westgerdes. She was predeceased by her husband of 35 years, Joseph R. Maynard Sr. who died in 1993. She is survived by five children, Debra Kelleher and her husband Kevin of Sandwich, Joseph R. Maynard Jr. of Oxford, Paul R. Maynard and his wife Sandra of Oxford, Sarah J. Maynard and her husband Thomas of Austria, and Jennifer L. Nilsen and her husband Kyle of North Easton; her brother, Arnold Westgerdes of Ohio; her sister, Dorothy Muhlenkamp of Ohio; nine grandchildren, Joseph III, Emily, Nicholas, Audrey, Kimberly, Jonathan, Paul Jr., Erica, and Danika; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by three brothers, Andrew Westgerdes, Clarence Westgerdes, and Wilbert Westgerdes; and four sisters, Rosella Muhlenkamp, Norbert Westgerdes, Irene Kahlig, and Julianna Wellman.
Mrs. Maynard was an administrative assistant for the French River Education Center in Oxford for over 25 years. She was a member of St. Roch's Church in Oxford, and a member of the Women's Club and choir at the church. She enjoyed gardening, traveling abroad and family gatherings at her Cape Cod home.
A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at St. Roch's Church, 332 Main St., Oxford. Those attending are respectfully requested to meet directly at the church. Burial will follow at St. Roch's Cemetery in Oxford. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, 309 Waverly Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. Paradis-Givner Funeral Home in Oxford is directing the arrangements.paradisfuneralhome.com