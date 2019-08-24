|
|
Naomi (Rafer) Caplin Shermer, 95
Worcester - Naomi (Rafer) Caplin Shermer, 95, died on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at the Jewish Healthcare Center.
Her first husband of 53 years Burton Caplin died in 1997 and her second husband of 16 years Albert Shermer died in 2018. She leaves a son, Michael Caplin and his wife Paula of Nottingham, NH; two daughters, Marsha Kann of West Yarmouth and Lois wife of Frederick Provost of Dennis; two step-sons Michael and Steven Shermer, both of New York; a step-daughter Susan, wife of Tolouse Grossman of Queens; a brother Gerson Rafer and his wife, Maris of Osterville; a sister Beverly Rothstein of Framingham; eight grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. She was predeceased by four sisters, Ruth Siegel, Sylvia Young, Sarah Rosenberg and Leah Witkes and by a step-son Jeffrey Shermer.
She was born and raised in Worcester, a daughter of Arthur and Dora (Solomon) Rafer and had lived in Worcester for 67 years, then in West Palm Beach, FL for 25 years, returning to Worcester two years ago.
She was a registered nurse having graduated from Worcester City Hospital School of Nursing. She then received a Bachelor's Degree in 1972 and a Master's Degree in Counseling and Rehabilitation in 1975, both degrees received at Assumption College. She was a registered nurse at Worcester City Hospital for over 25 years in various capacities of nursing. She was a senior instructor in Psychiatric and Pediatric Nursing. For many years she was a nurse at Golden Ring, a Workmen's Circle Camp.
She was a long term member of Congregation Beth Israel and a life member of the Lady's Auxiliary of the Jewish Healthcare Center. She had been an active volunteer for the March of Dimes for many years. She was an avid fisherman and bridge player.
FUNERAL SERVICES WILL BE HELD AT 1:00 PM ON MONDAY, AUGUST 26, 2019 IN CONGREGATION BETH ISRAEL, 15 JAMESBURY DRIVE, WORCESTER UNDER THE DIRECTION OF RICHARD PERLMAN OF MILES FUNERAL HOME OF HOLDEN. Burial will be in Worcester Hebrew Cemetery in Auburn. Following the interment service a Memorial Observance Reception will be held at the Jewish Healthcare Center, 629 Salisbury Street, Worcester.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Samuel Burton Taornyina Fund for his continued medical care of HLHS c/o Lois Provost, 40 Baldwin Road, Dennis, MA 02638.
To share a memory or offer a condolence please visit
www.milesfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2019