Naphie (Aboody) Samara 96
Worcester - Naphie (Aboody) Samara passed away on Monday April 13, 2020, at the age of 96 years.
Naphie started her life in the roaring 20s and has been a lifelong resident of Worcester, beloved by family, friends and relatives. Naphie graduated from Grafton Street Elementary School and Commerce High. During her Commerce schooling, Naphie left her education to help support the family that was living through the great depression. Her life was defined by the family business she helped build with her parents, brothers and sisters; the famous El Morocco Restaurant. They entertained, fed the people, fed the stars, dignitaries and other famous people that dropped in and took care of their families. Most of all, Naphie, took care of her husband, son and beloved "Sito" to her granddaughters.
Naphie will be forever remembered by her only child, Paul Samara, her daughter in law whom she treated as her own, Doreen and two grandchildren, Haley and Paige whom she loved more than anything, many nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends. Naphie was predeceased by her husband of 45 years, Joe Samara, her parents Paul and Helen (Kalil) Aboody, her three sisters Adele MacKoul, Marian Haddad and Grace Aboody and five brothers Joe, George "Buddy", John, Paul "Butch" and Rich Aboody. She was close with all of them, but especially with Grace, as they spent most of their time together shopping, attending church, getting their hair done and entertaining. Naphie will also be remembered for her cooking, energy, speed, generosity, strong work ethic, zest for life and love for the Lord.
Over the course of her teen years, Naphie worked at Newberry's Five & Ten, Cornell Douvillier, Grosvenor Shoe making hammocks for WWII, running a drill press at the Hamilton Richardson machine shop and inspecting WWII rubber boats for U.S. Rubber Company. That was all dwarfed in comparison to the very large restaurant. In her early years, Naphie waitressed in the restaurant, her memory of orders frequently tested. She never used a dinner check and patrons would try to fool her, it became a game between diners, frequently betting one another to see if she would make a mistake; which didn't happen of course. However, her true love and talent was cooking. She was the powerhouse in the kitchen, along with Adele and Marion, preparing the family recipes during the week and as maitre d of the dining rooms on Saturday nights. She loved to entertain and spend time with friends and family.
Naphie was devoted to Our Lady of Perpetual Help Melkite Catholic Church, notably the first child to be christened in the church where it currently sits and volunteering her time there helping in the kitchen, selling bingo tickets, volunteering on various events with the woman's committee and also helping in the kitchen at St. George's Orthodox Cathedral from time to time. Special gratitude to Naphie's daughter in law, Doreen, for the largely unnoticed care and guidance she provided over the years and to her niece, Susan, for helping and to other relatives as well. However, it was Haley and Paige that kept her going in later years.
Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, funeral services will be held privately. Burial will be in Hope Cemetery. A celebration of Naphie's life will be held at a time when all can share this wonderful women's life together. Memorial remembrances in her name can be made to Our Lady of perpetual Help Church, 256 Hamilton St. Worcester. The MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St. is honored to assist the family with arrangements.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020