Nassim F. Aoude, 89



WORCESTER - Nassim F. Aoude, 89, of Worcester, died Saturday, May 30, 2020 at the UMass-Memorial Medical Center University Campus, after a short illness.



Mr. Aoude was born in Kfarhazir, Lebanon, son of Farid and Adel Aoude. After finishing school, he taught English in Lebanon for several years.



Mr. Aoude later moved to Ghana in West Africa where he was a textile merchant for more than 15 years. He also met his wife in Ghana and they had their five children there.



Mr. Aoude retired from his profession and returned to Lebanon where he kept active with real estate interests. He moved to Worcester in 1984 to be closer to some of his family in the United States.



Mr. Aoude is survived by his wife of 65 years, Mona (Abdelmaseh) Aoude; five children: Farid Aoude and his wife Marie of Worcester, Adel Abdella and her husband Dr. John Abdella of Lebanon, Wadih Aoude and his wife Jacqueline of Worcester, Atina Aoude and her husband Jack Aoude of Medway, and Nematallah Aoude and his wife Badia of Lebanon; 17 grandchildren: Mona, Nassim, Liana and Patrick; Donna, Simone and George; Justin, Fareed and George; Tina, Elias, Miray and George; and Christa, Andrew and Tanya; and four great-grandchildren.



Mr. Aoude also leaves three brothers, Antonios Aoude of Lebanon, Salim Aoude of Shrewsbury, and Amin Aoude of Lynn; and three sisters, Sonia Torbay of Shrewsbury, Siham Jeha of Lebanon and Janet Abdelmaseh of Franklin. He was predeceased by his brothers Jack and George Aoude.



Nassim was devoted to his family and greatly enjoyed every opportunity to gather with family and friends on any occasion. He was described by his wife Mona as the angel of the family.



Funeral services including burial in Rural Cemetery, Worcester, will be private.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. George Orthodox Cathedral, 30 Anna Street, Worcester, MA 01604.



The Athy Memorial Home, 111 Lancaster St., Worcester is directing arrangements.





