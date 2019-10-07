|
Natalie (Albro) Gagen
LEICESTER - Natalie (Albro) Gagen, 93, died peacefully, Sunday, Oct. 6th 2019 at Life Care Center of Auburn. Her husband John Gagen, died in 1983. She leaves her son Ray O. Fredette and his wife Nancy of Spencer; daughters, Julia E. Berry of Leicester, with whom she lived and Wendy A. Siwek of Spencer; her grandchildren, Stephanie Plante and her husband Kevin of Rutland, Danielle Joyce and her husband James of East Brookfield, Nichole Marsden and her husband Greg of Spencer. great grandchildren; Sebastian Harding, Natalie and Michael Plante all of Rutland, James, Julia and Aidan Joyce of East Brookfield, Sean and Ryan Marsden of Spencer. Predeceased by her brother; David Albro and 5 sisters, Nellie Langevin, Irene Mardigan, Evelyn Hodgerney, Sylvia Lamothe and Barbara Wentworth.
Natalie was an executive secretary at Norton Co. in Worcester for 45 years, retiring in 1985.
Born in Worcester, she was the daughter of Mellen and Elizabeth (Bigwood) Albro. Natalie enjoyed playing bingo throughout New England, spending time with her dogs and most importantly loved being with her family. She was a member of the First Congregational Church of Spencer.
Funeral Services will be private for the family. There are no calling hours.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Second Chance Animal Services, Inc. P.O. Box 136, East Brookfield, MA 01515. The J. Henri Morin & Son Funeral Home, 23 Maple Terr., Spencer is directing arrangements for the family.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2019