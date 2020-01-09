Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Pillsbury Funeral Home Inc
96 S Barre Rd
Barre, MA 01005
(508)-867-3604
Natalie (Ryll) Jette

Natalie (Ryll) Jette
Natalie L. (Ryll) Jette, 38

BARRE - Natalie L. (Ryll) Jette, 38, died unexpectedly on January 3, 2020.

She leaves 3 sons, Tyler, Anthony and Michael of Fort Walton Beach, Fl; her mother Arlene Joyal and her husband Jerry of Barre; a sister Sarah Ryll of Danvers, MA and her stepdad Fernando Martins of Holland, MA.

Natalie was a graduate of Tanasqua High School in 2000. She enjoyed her time fishing and running the hounds at the beagle club with stepdad Fernando. She also enjoyed country music that she used to sing as loud as she could. Natalie worked as a food server in the area, she so enjoyed the people she would meet, and would greet them with a beautiful smile on her face. Natalie's main focus was on her boys, she loved them very much and not 1 minute of any day she did not think of them.

Friends and family are invited to attend memorial calling hours on Friday, January 17, 2020 from 1-3PM in Pillsbury Funeral Home, 96 S.Barre Rd. Barre. A prayer service will follow at 3PM in the funeral home. For an online tribute and guestbook please visit:

Pillsburyfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 9 to Jan. 12, 2020
