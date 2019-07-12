|
Natalie M. (Gaudette) Spinetti, 76
WARE - Natalie M. (Gaudette) Spinetti, 76, of Osborne Road died Friday, July 12 surrounded by her family in Jewish Healthcare Worcester after an illness.
She leaves three sons; Raymond Page of Rancho Santa Margarita, CA, Clifton Page and his wife Brenda of Worcester and Shawn Page of Chico, CA, three daughters; Sandra Brytowski and her husband Jan of Thompson, CT, Deborah Page and her partner Janice Sawyer of Auburn and Shannon Grady of Auburn, her longtime companion Tim Parker with whom she lived, 13 grandchildren; Jessica, Ryan, Tiana, Taylor, Ariana, Nicholas, Ashley, Avery, Alec, Todd, Jennifer, Manuel & Nataly- Lucia, 6 great grandchildren, extended Spinetti family and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a grandson Keith Brytowski.
Natalie was born in Worcester, daughter of Raymond and Grace (Ingemi) Gaudette. She was an administrative assistant at UMASS Medical School for many years retiring in 2007. She was a member of St. Mary's Church in Ware, the HI Notes in West Boylston and The Sound of Music in Agawam. She was a former member of the Daughters of Isabella. She enjoyed traveling, bowling and fishing especially tuna fishing with her son Ray. She played the organ for many years at the Ware Senior center. She was most happy when spending time with her family.
The funeral will be held on Monday, July 15 from J. HENRI MORIN & SON FUNERAL HOME, 23 Maple Terr., Spencer with a Mass at 11:00 AM in Our Lady of the Rosary Church, 7 Church Street, Spencer. Burial will follow in Mary, Queen of the Rosary Cemetery. Calling hours are Sunday, July 14 from 4:00-7:00 PM in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Second Chance Animal Services, Inc., P.O. Box 136, East Brookfield, MA 01515.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 12 to July 13, 2019