Natalie A. Zois, 90Worcester - Natalie A. (Piccinino) Zois, 90, of Worcester, passed away on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, surrounded by loving family in the comfort of her daughter's home. She is reunited in Heaven with her husband, Peter A. Zois and her son, Robert A. Murphy, who both pre-deceased her in 1994.Natalie is survived by her two daughters, Sandra L. Murphy of North Oxford and Robin L. Murphy-Dow and her companion William Anthony of West Boylston; two grandchildren, Douglas H. Caves, Jr. and Sevrina M. Dow. She is also survived by a brother, Leonard Piccinino of Yorba Linda, CA; a sister, Gloria M. Trafecante of Northborough; her former son in law, Dennis Dow of Worcester; her former husband, Anthony Murphy of Worcester; many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by two brothers and three sisters, Armando and Joseph Piccinino, Yolanda A. Minchillo, Carmella R. Gill, and Helen L. Mangini. She was born in Worcester, daughter of the late, Giacomo and Maria (Severina) Piccinino, and graduated from Worcester Commerce High School. She moved to Largo, Florida in 1984, and returned to Worcester in 1995.Natalie worked for many years as a Toll Collector on the Treasure Island Causeway in Florida before retiring in 1994. Prior to moving to Florida, Natalie had been a nanny for Drs. Valerie and Brian Thamel and their family; she worked as a secretary for Burroughs Corporation, having previously worked at the former Charles Kay Department Store. She had been a member of Saint Joan of Arc Church and the Post 201 Women's Auxiliary. She was devoted to Saint Padre Pio and prayed regularly to him.Her "can do" attitude made her an advocate and problem solver for many that knew her; and was a tireless volunteer for local election commissions as a poll worker. She was an avid reader, wonderful cook, and enjoyed arts and crafts. She volunteered at the Worcester Science Center (EcoTarium) at the Jazz at Sunset Music Series, and at Hanover Theatre. Her greatest joy was her family, and her smile was unmistakable when surrounded with their love.Services for Natalie were held privately. A Celebration of her life will be held in the Spring.The family entrusted MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, Worcester.