Neal E. Lesperance, 88
Paxton - Neal E. Lesperance, 88, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at the Jewish Healthcare Center in Worcester. Born and raised in Gardner, Neal was the son of Freeman E. and Elizabeth (Bedard) Lesperance and lived the last 57 years in Paxton.
Neal was a graduate of Coyne Electrical and Technical Institute in Boston and worked many years as an electrical engineer for Morse Brothers Electrical Company in Worcester. He previously worked for Carlson Construction in Cochituate.
He honorably served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War from 1952 to 1954. Neal's passion in life was buyer, selling and repairing model railroad trains. He could fix and restore most model trains including the Lionel vintage American Flyer. He also built a variety of model boats. He was a member of the Disabled American Veterans
and the Train Collector's Association.
Neal will be lovingly remembered and missed by his wife of 67 years, Helen "Deannie" R. (Page) Lesperance; a brother, Alan Lesperance of Jefferson, Georgia; and many nephews and nieces. Besides his parents Neal is predeceased by two brothers, Gerald and John Lesperance; and a sister, Jean Carney.
A private family gathering honoring Neal's life will take place at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Worcester Animal Rescue League, Holden St., 130 Holden St., Worcester, MA 01606. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main St., Holden.www.milesfuneralhome.com