Neil Abbott Drawbridge
Vashon Island, WA - Neil Abbott Drawbridge of Vashon Island WA, formerly of Holden MA passed away at home on December 6, 2019 after a twelve month battle with cancer. He leaves a step son, Zachary Brown of CA; his sister-in-law Cynthia Payne of Barre MA; his sister-in-law Elaine Drawbridge of Holden MA, four nephews, Peter Drawbridge of Harrison NY; Yaran Drawbridge of Holden MA; Nathan Drawbridge of Barre MA; Tanner Drawbridge of Worcester MA; two nieces, Dara Neville of Holden MA and Teagan Drawbridge-Quealy of Scituate MA. He also leaves an assembly of friends, both on Vashon and in Holden. His two brothers, James N. Drawbridge, Jr. and Stephen L. Drawbridge, pre-deceased him
A celebration of Neil's life will be held at Val's Restaurant in Holden MA on January 4 12:00pm. Please join us there. Memorial Donations may be made in Neil's name to Vashon Island Pet Protectors, VIPP, P.O. Box 245 Vashon Island WA 98070; or donations may be made in honor of Neil Drawbridge at the Worcester Animal Rescue League - worcesterarl.org.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019